  Tuesday Sep, 15 2020

Lanao del Sur mayor tests positive for Covid-19

HEALTH • 05:00 AM Tue Sep 15, 2020
44
By: 
Albashir Saiden

COTABATO CITY — The municipal mayor of Malabang in Lanao del Sur has announced Monday he tested positive for coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Mayor Mohammad Yahya Macapodi, on his official statement, said he experienced mild symptoms and was advised to undergo a swab test.

"I was contacted and informed that my result came out positive for Covid-19," Macapodi said.

Contact tracing was immediately conducted to contain the virus. "I urge all who had direct contact with me for the past week to undergo a 14-day quarantine," he said.

Lanao del Sur Governor Mamintal 'Bombit' Alonto Adiong Jr. announced the same day that he also tested positive after being exposed to a positive patient.

Early on, BARMM Health Minister Dr. Saffrullah Dipatuan and Youth Commission Chairman Marjanie Macasalong also tested positive for the virus.

As of Monday, BARMM has recorded a total of 792 cases of Covid-19 with 213 active cases, 555 recoveries and 24 deaths. More than half or 419 of this total cases are from Lanao del Sur.

