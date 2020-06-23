Lanao del Sur now has 69 COVID-19 cases, Basilan 6

COTABATO CITY --- The province of Lanao del Sur has 12 more local COVID-19 cases, raising to 69 the number of residents infected with coronavirus since April.

Lanao del Sur, home-province of Health Minister Safrullah Dipatuan of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, covers 39 towns and more than 90 barangays in Marawi City, the provincial capital.

Gov. Mamintal Adiong, Jr., chairman of the Lanao del Sur provincial disaster risk reduction and management council, said Tuesday 60 of the 69 COVID-19 cases in the province were confirmed only in recent weeks.

Adiong said the Lanao del Sur residents who recently tested positive to COVID-19 are now confined in isolation facilities.

He said nine of the 69 COVID-19 cases in Lanao del Sur were old cases.

The office of Basilan Gov. Jim Salliman said Tuesday the island province now has six COVID-19 cases.

The six cases in Basilan are far lower if compared to the number of COVID-19 cases in Maguindanao and Lanao del Sur.

Salliman said personnel of the Integrated Provincial Health Office and members of the PDRRMC have expanded their anti-coronavirus operations to prevent an increase of COVID-19 cases in Basilan.

Basilan only had three cases until last week, but two residents who have just returned to the province after having been stranded in Metro Manila by the quarantine and another, infected via local transmission, tested positive to COVID-19 the other day.