Lanao Sur Gov. Adiong orders review of P 76-M towns infra projects

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 21:15 PM Mon Aug 10, 2020
NASH B. MAULANA
Lanao del Sur Gov. Mamintal Adiong. (contributed photo)

LANAO DEL SUR  — Lanao del Sur Governor Mamintal Bombit Alonto Adiong has directed the Provincial Engineering Office (PEO) to evaluate and submit reports on the status of P76 million municipal infrastructure projects, based on ocular inspection and actual physical inventory.

Reached for comment on a reported probe order by the Commission on Audit, the Provincial Information Office (PIO) said a series of ocular inspection started today (Monday) on small infrastructure projects covered by memorandums of agreement (MOAs) between the provincial local government unit (PLGU) as funder, and 21 municipalities LGUs as the implementing LGUs.

In a letter to COA, the provincial accountant explained that “municipal LGUs with unliquidated accounts have failed to present final billing and evidentiary reports about the status of projects funded out of provincial allocation.”

Jennie Alonto Tamano, PIO head, said initially, the provincial government was looking at “documentary requirements lacking” or delayed municipal submission of periodic accomplishment and financial report to the office of the provincial accountant. 

A report by another daily (not the Manila Standard) quoted the COA as having “ordered an investigation into the alleged failure of the Lanao del Sur provincial government to implement 13 development projects which have already been granted advance payment representing 50 percent of the project cost.”

 “Documentary requirements ang kulang ng mga municipyo kasi may mga natapos na na mga projects. (What remains to be complied are documentary requirements from the municipal local government units. We will again inspect today, Monday (so we will know) ano mga municipyo ang (which municipalities have) fully complied,” she said.

Alonto-Tamano said the projects were covered by individual memorandums of agreement (MOA) between the provincial LGU and 21 municipal LGUs, including Calanugas, Pualas, Balindong and Taraka

An audit report submitted by COA Director Bato Ali Jr. showed that the provincial government has released in 2019 a total P45.6 million to 21 municipalities of the province to fund small infrastructure projects.

The audit report confirmed the MOA— under which prequalified LGUs are allowed to undertake and implement infrastructure projects.

The COA report said that out of 21 projects individually covered by MOAs between the Provincial Government and each of 21 LGUs, 14 have not been completed.

The COA has warned LGUs that procurement of infrastructure projects when not completed or implemented “(violates both) the Procurement Law and of the Memorandum of Agreement.” Nash B. Maulana    

