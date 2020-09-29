Lanao Sur Governor Adiong, MP Macasalong recover from COVID-19

COTABATO CITY — Member of Parliament (MP) Marjanie Macasalong and Lanao del Sur Regional Governor Mamintal “Bombit” Adiong recovered from Coronavirus Disease (Covid-19), according to Bangsamoro Inter Agency Task Force (BIATF) spokesperson Mohd Asnin Pendatun on Monday.

“Let this be a reminder that these officials risk their lives to deliver services to the public in light of the pandemic,” Pendatun said.

Macasalong, who is seated as the chairperson of Bangsamoro Youth Commission, announced on his social media on Sept. 9 that he tested positive with Covid-19.

“As to how and where I got the virus, I have no idea. I make sure that I observe health protocols as I perform my duty as a public servant. My situation and that of many others who tested positive will tell us that this virus is really dangerous,” he noted.

On the other hand, Adiong announced on Sept. 15 that he was infected by Covid-19. He was then admitted to Amai Pakpak Medical Center (APMC) in Marawi City. After days of isolation, the Maranao leader recovered from the disease.

Last week, MP Dr. Safrullah Dipatuan and his wife also announced their recovery from Covid-19. Both underwent strict quarantine in Lanao del Sur.

As of Sept. 27 BIATF data, BARMM recorded 1,083 total cases in the region. 29 of which are new cases, with a total of 241 active cases, 801 recoveries, and 41 deaths.

“We like to commend our frontliners who continue risking their lives to help and continue to provide information on Covid-19,” Pendatun said. (Bureau o f Public Information)