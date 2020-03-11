Lanao Sur governor refute drug offender's being "jail guard" 

COTABATO CITY --- Lanao del Sur Gov. Mamintal Adiong, Jr. denied Wednesday having in their roster provincial jail guard Walid Usman, arrested for possession of P1.3 million worth of shabu Sunday.

In a statement, Adiong said the identification card confiscated by police agents from Usman detailing his employment as guard in the Lanao del Sur provincial jail was fake.

Usman was intercepted by combined personnel of the Lanao del Sur provincial police and the Police Regional Office-10 in Barangay Tampilong, Marawi City on Sunday on a motorcycle en route to somewhere else with half a kilo of shabu in his bag.

Adiong said he will request the National Bureau of Investigation to probe on the incident and on Usman’s possession of a fake ID stating he is a guard in the provincial jail.

Adiong said he would have the now detained suspect prosecuted to the fullest extent of law.

Adiong, who is presiding chairman of the Lanao del Sur provincial peace and order council, said even their provincial jail warden, Acmad Tabao, has denied having an Usman in their security team.