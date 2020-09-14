  Monday Sep, 14 2020 06:24:57 PM

Lanao Sur prov'l chief exec COVID-19 positive

HEALTH • 17:30 PM Mon Sep 14, 2020
15
By: 
John M. Unson
 Lanao del Sur Gov. Mamintal Adiong, Jr. is now under quarantine.

MARAWI CITY --- Lanao del Sur Gov. Mamintal Adiong, Jr. announced Monday he contracted COVID-19 and is now under quarantine in an isolation facility here.

“I tested positive for coronavirus despite having adapted stringent measures to prevent me from getting infected,” Adiong said.

Adiong immediately proceeded to the isolation facility in Marawi City’s Amai Pakpak Medical Center after learning Sunday night that a prior testing indicated that he is positive to COVID-19.

He said he had contact early on with a constituent, in a recent official engagement, who turned out also infected with coronavirus.

“I believe Allah will help me get through this health challenge. My office will continue to function even if I am under quarantine,” Adiong said.

He said his immediate subordinates in the office of the provincial governor shall also be subjected to thorough medical examination.

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Lanao Sur prov'l chief exec COVID-19 positive

MARAWI CITY --- Lanao del Sur Gov. Mamintal Adiong, Jr. announced Monday he contracted COVID-19 and is now under quarantine in an isolation facility...

189 more cops for frontline duties in Bangsamoro region

COTABATO CITY --- The new 189 personnel of the Bangsamoro regional police are to help in the government’s war on coronavirus in five southern...

MILG provincial counter-pandemic efforts gets boost  

COTABATO CITY ---- The Bangsamoro government is distributing more computers to three island provinces that frontliners can use for data processing...

NDBC COVID WATCH: Cotabato City's 12-year-old boy defeats virus; Region 12 lists 16 new cases, 13 are from Cotabato City

COTABATO CITY - A 12-year-odl boy fromt this city and a 33-year-old female from Gen. Santos City have defeated the virus based on the latest bulletin...

Prayers pour in for Cardinal Tagle’s recovery

After Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle tested positive for coronavirus on Friday, netizens took to social media to wish his speedy recovery. Within...