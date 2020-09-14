Lanao Sur prov'l chief exec COVID-19 positive

MARAWI CITY --- Lanao del Sur Gov. Mamintal Adiong, Jr. announced Monday he contracted COVID-19 and is now under quarantine in an isolation facility here.

“I tested positive for coronavirus despite having adapted stringent measures to prevent me from getting infected,” Adiong said.

Adiong immediately proceeded to the isolation facility in Marawi City’s Amai Pakpak Medical Center after learning Sunday night that a prior testing indicated that he is positive to COVID-19.

He said he had contact early on with a constituent, in a recent official engagement, who turned out also infected with coronavirus.

“I believe Allah will help me get through this health challenge. My office will continue to function even if I am under quarantine,” Adiong said.

He said his immediate subordinates in the office of the provincial governor shall also be subjected to thorough medical examination.