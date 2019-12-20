Large-scale shabu dealer nabbed in Pikit
COTABATO CITY --- Criminal cases were filed Thursday against large-scale drug dealer Abu Mamalangkay Matalam who was arrested in Pikit town in North Cotabato Monday.
Agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-12 found in his hideout in Barangay Batulawan in Pikit P120,000 worth of methamphetamine hydrochloride (shabu) and a .30 caliber Carbine, to be used as basis for his prosecution for possession of narcotics and an unlicensed firearm.
Naravy Duquiatan, director of PDEA-12 based in General Santos City, said the operation that led to Matalam’s arrest was assisted by the Pikit municipal police and units of the Army’s 602nd Infantry Brigade under the 6th Infantry Division.
Duquiatan said it was the relatives of the now detained Matalam and barangay officials who provided information on drug-trafficking activities.
