Latest tremor escalate tension in North Cotabato villages 

NORTH COTABATO --- Tension in evacuation sites in Kidapawan City full of residents displaced by strong tremors that hit North Cotabato province early on soared anew following Sunday’s magnitude 6.9 tremor that jolted towns in nearby Davao del Sur.

The earthquake on Sunday damaged infrastructures in Davao Del Sur’s adjoining Padada, Matanao and Magsasay towns, causing the deaths of five residents.

Ishmael Narag, senior official of the Philippine Institute of Vocanology and Seismology, was quoted in reports by radio stations in Central Mindanao Tuesday as saying that movements in any of the

Makilala-Malungon, or the Tangbulan, or Digos faults crisscrossing the adjoining North Cotabato and Davao del Sur provinces could have triggered Sunday’s earthquake.

The earthquake that hit Davao de Sur was felt strongest in Padada town.

Padada is not too distant from Kidapawan City, capital of North Cotabato, where thousands of villagers are still in evacuation sites, dislocated by a series of earthquakes that started on October 16, followed by more than 2,000 aftershocks since.

North Cotabato Gov. Nancy Catamco said Tuesday emergency workers under her office are on alert in anticipation of strong aftershocks.

Catamco, chairperson of the North Cotabato provincial disaster risk reduction and management council, said engineers are again inspecting the structural integrity of large buildings and classrooms in the province to ensure the safety of the public.