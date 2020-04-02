At least 7 persons massacred in Tupi, South Cotabato

KORONADAL CITY - At least seven persons, some belonging to a family, were killed by still unidentified men in an attack early Wednesday in a remote village of Tupi, South Cotabato, skestchy reports reaching www.ndbcnews.com.ph today said.

Tupi Mayor Romeo Tamayo told DXOM-AM Radyo Bida and DXOM-Happy FM in an interview that the massacre site happened in Sitio Benigno Aquino, Barnagay Miasong, Tupi, South Cotabato.

"The massacre site is the last barangay of Tupi in the borders with Tampakan, South Cotabato," Mayor Tamayo said. "Our police are still there in the area conducting investigation," he added, but said few of the victims were minors.

Part of the village is situated within the Mt. Matutum Protected Landscape.

Tamayo said most of the fatalities belonged to Capeon family.

The eight victim was injured and was rushed to South Cotabato provincial hospital.

Tamayo admitted that his avalable details of the incident are limited and the police are still conducting investigation.