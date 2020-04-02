At least 7 persons massacred in Tupi, South Cotabato
KORONADAL CITY - At least seven persons, some belonging to a family, were killed by still unidentified men in an attack early Wednesday in a remote village of Tupi, South Cotabato, skestchy reports reaching www.ndbcnews.com.ph today said.
Tupi Mayor Romeo Tamayo told DXOM-AM Radyo Bida and DXOM-Happy FM in an interview that the massacre site happened in Sitio Benigno Aquino, Barnagay Miasong, Tupi, South Cotabato.
"The massacre site is the last barangay of Tupi in the borders with Tampakan, South Cotabato," Mayor Tamayo said. "Our police are still there in the area conducting investigation," he added, but said few of the victims were minors.
Part of the village is situated within the Mt. Matutum Protected Landscape.
Tamayo said most of the fatalities belonged to Capeon family.
The eight victim was injured and was rushed to South Cotabato provincial hospital.
Tamayo admitted that his avalable details of the incident are limited and the police are still conducting investigation.
Cotabato Light gives 30-day payment extension
COTABATO CITY - As we support the country’s fight against COVID-19, Cotabato Light is giving a 30-day payment extension for all bills that are due...
Gov. Catamco, Pres. Roxas Mayor Mahimpit meet to settle rally vs. conversion of hospital as COVID-19 isolation center
KIDAPAWAN CITY - Nagkaroon ng dayalogo sa pamagitan ni Cotabato Governor Nancy Catamco at President Roxas Mayor Jonathan Mahimpit patungkol sa...
Plan to use hospital as isolation facility opposed
NORTH COTABATO --- Residents of President Roxas town picketed at the entrance to a state-run hospital to dramatize their opposition to its...
DOH confirms 4 news cases of COVID-19, Soccsksargen now has 7
KORONADAL CITY - Four more new cases of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported by the Department of Health, raising confirmed...
At least 7 persons massacred in Tupi, South Cotabato
KORONADAL CITY - At least seven persons, some belonging to a family, were killed by still unidentified men in an attack early Wednesday in a...