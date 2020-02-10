Local designer ng Koronadal, huli sa drug buy bust operation
Sikat na lokal fashion designer, huli sa drug-buy-bust operation ng Koronadal PNP
KORONADAL CITY - HULI ang sikat na local fashion designer sa isinagawang anti-illegal drug operation pasado 2:20 ng umaga araw ng linggo sa Balmores corner Macagba Streets, Barangay General Paulino Santos (GPS), Koronadal City.
Kinilala ng city police ang nahuli na si Ivan Catedrilla Raborar, alias “Van-Van”, 35 anyos, at residente ng Brgy GPS, Koronadal City.
Nakuha kay Raborar ang isang maliit na sachet na may white crystalline substance na pinaniniwalaang shabu bilang poseur item at isa pang small heat sealed sachet, drug paraphernalia at P500 pesos na marked money.
Dinala naman sa PNP Crime Laboratory ang pinaniniwalaang ilegal na droga para sa eksaminasyon.
Inihahanda na ang kasong paglabag sa Republic Act 9165 o Comprehensive Dangerous Drug Act of 2002 ang suspek.
