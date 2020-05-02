  Saturday May, 02 2020 02:04:59 AM

Local terrorist killed in encounter with soldiers in Isulan

John M. Unson
Police probers inspect the cadaver of the slain gunman. (Contributed photo)

SULTAN KUDARAT --- Soldiers killed a member of a local terror group and wounded two others in a brief encounter in Isulan town Thursday.

Personnel of the Army’s 2nd Mechanized Infantry Battalion were patrolling in a secluded area in Barangay Laguilayan in Isulan,Sultan Kudarat when suspected members of the Dawlah Islamiya attacked them from different directions, sparking a gunfight.

The brief encounter resulted in the death of a still unidentified gunman clad in combat uniform and whose companions fled to the hills in the nearby Daguma mountain range when they sensed that Army reinforcements were closing in.

Soldiers found scattered in the scene of the encounter two .45 caliber pistols, rifle ammunition of assorted calibers and materials for improvised explosive devices.

Major Gen. Diosdado Carreon, commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, said Friday soldiers were dispatched to Barangay Laguilayan for a security patrol after villagers reported sightings of armed men in the area.

