LOOK: Almost P1-billion fund for Region12 to help fight COVID-19

Local News • 16:45 PM Thu Apr 9, 2020
12
By: 
Mark Jamillo Radyo Bida Koronadal

KORONADAL CITY - Funds are coming from the national government to provinces and municipalities in Region 12 from the Department of Budget and Management to help fight coronavirus and its impact on the people.

Koronadal City - P69,720,979, Kidapawan City- P70,921,677.00 and General Santos City - P150,298,788.00

See below how much your province and town get from the almost P1 billion Bayanihan grant for the Soccskssaregen region.

Image may contain: text

Image may contain: text

