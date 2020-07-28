  Tuesday Jul, 28 2020 09:20:02 PM

Look! Bulok creek overflows in Koronadal City, floods market place

EDWIN O. FERNANDEZ with reports from RADYO BIDA KORONADAL
Some of the flood areas of Koronadal City (Photos courtesy of Dante Maquiling/Angelica Po)

KORONADAL CITY - An hourlong moderate to strong downpour brought about by inter-tropical convergence zone Tuesday afternoon triggered flashfloods in Koroandal City's residential and commercial district after the Bulok creek overflowed, reports from Radyo bida Koronadal showed.

The 3-4 p.m. downpour flooded the communities near Maranion village and the welcome rotunda toward the city's public market.

A house in Urban Poor area, Barangay Sta Cruz, was reportedly taken away by flash floods.

Flooded roads near the South Cotabato provincial hospital are being addressed by the city govenrment. The Bulok creek passes through from Sta Cruz village to Barangay Paraiso before retreating to Lake Buluan in Sultan Kudarat and Maguindanao.  

A back hoe was seen working its way through garbage and other debris that clogged the bridge in Maranion village. 

Garbage that clogged the creek contributed to the flash floods. 

View the photo essay filmed by NDBC Koronadal's Dante Maquiling and Angelica Po.

