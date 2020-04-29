Look! Cotabato City, Maguindanao, South Cotabato

COTABATO CITY - The Panahon.TV FB page has shared the latest Department of Health (DOH) infographics showing Cotabato City, Maguindanao and South Cotabato have no new COVID-19 case the past two weeks.

It said: "According to the Department of Health, 18 provinces in country have no new COVID-19 cases in the past two weeks, April 13- 27, 2020."