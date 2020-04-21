  Tuesday Apr, 21 2020 05:16:54 PM

Look! Few people, vehicles in public places during day 1 of color-coding scheme

Local News • 08:45 AM Tue Apr 21, 2020
56
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez
All images were from the FB page of city government of Kidapawan - admin

KIDAPAWAN CITY - The Inter-Agency Task Force on COVID-19 has started Monday the implementation of color-coding scheme in an effort to limit peoples' movement as the fight against coronavirus disease continues.

In its FB page, the city govenrment of Kidapawan posts snapshots of the city's major streets and thoroughfares.

Images were taken between 3:00 to 3:30 p.m.

"There is still room for improvement but we are optimistic that we can all do our own part in ensuring a physical distancing-compliant Kidapawan City," the LGU said.

Image may contain: cloud, sky and outdoor

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

