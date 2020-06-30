  Tuesday Jun, 30 2020 12:48:44 AM

Look! Koronadal highway mishap along slippery highway

Local News • 21:15 PM Mon Jun 29, 2020
25
By: 
Mark Jamillo/Radyo Bida Koronadal
Photos courtesy of Snowice Decolongon

KORONADAL CITY - At least three vehicles have figured in a highway mishap along one of Koronadal City's accident prone highways Monday afternoon amid light to moderate downpour.

Involved in the mishap along Barangay Paraiso highway were a Toyota hi-lux, a cargo truck and a Honda sedan car. 

