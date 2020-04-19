  Sunday Apr, 19 2020 07:57:53 PM

Look: Koronadal is virtual "ghost city" under total lockdown Sunday

Local News • 13:30 PM Sun Apr 19, 2020
48
By: 
Amiel Cagayan

KORONADAL CITY - Several people have been arrested for defying a "no movement day" in this city every Sunday, beginning today.

All business esablishments were closed, nobody is allowed to go out of their homes. This is part of the ECQ implementation in the city. 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Look: Koronadal is virtual "ghost city" under total lockdown Sunday

KORONADAL CITY - Several people have been arrested for defying a "no movement day" in this city every Sunday, beginning today.

All business...

Cotabato City frontline doc: No new COVID19 cases since mid-March

COTABATO CITY - There has been no new reported case of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in this city since last month. Thanks to a timely...

WestMinCom bracing for more Abu Sayyaf retaliatory attacks 

COTABATO CITY --- The police and military are bracing for more attacks by the Abu Sayyaf in Sulu province to avenge its losses in clashes with...

PUM drops in North Cotabato, says governor

Mabilis ang pagbaba ng PUM ngayon araw mula sa 133 kahapon 106 na lamang ito ngayon, kasabay nang pagtatapos ng 14-day quaratine ng 18 katao na “...

Lessons from Sadanga: Mayor of poor Mt. Province refuses food from gov't

There is a very inspiring story circulating in the social media which tells of how a mayor of a poor town in Mountain Province, Sadanga, refused...

PHILIPPINE PESO EXCHANGE RATE

MOST VIEWED STORIES

Habitually tardy, absentee gov't officials, employees, this is for you

Sun, 02/26/2017 - 17:33 62782

Kidapawan City LGU destroys open pipe mufflers

Wed, 11/04/2015 - 21:52 32445

(UPDATE) 9 die in North Cotabato highway mishap

28946

Diocesan priest dies in vehicular crash in Tacurong City

Mon, 02/06/2017 - 16:13 23267

Are you really Philippine soldiers or you are Maute terrorists?

Sun, 05/28/2017 - 04:51 21208