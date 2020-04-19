Look: Koronadal is virtual "ghost city" under total lockdown Sunday
48
Look: Koronadal is virtual "ghost city" under total lockdown Sunday
KORONADAL CITY - Several people have been arrested for defying a "no movement day" in this city every Sunday, beginning today.
All business...
Cotabato City frontline doc: No new COVID19 cases since mid-March
COTABATO CITY - There has been no new reported case of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in this city since last month. Thanks to a timely...
WestMinCom bracing for more Abu Sayyaf retaliatory attacks
COTABATO CITY --- The police and military are bracing for more attacks by the Abu Sayyaf in Sulu province to avenge its losses in clashes with...
PUM drops in North Cotabato, says governor
Mabilis ang pagbaba ng PUM ngayon araw mula sa 133 kahapon 106 na lamang ito ngayon, kasabay nang pagtatapos ng 14-day quaratine ng 18 katao na “...
Lessons from Sadanga: Mayor of poor Mt. Province refuses food from gov't
There is a very inspiring story circulating in the social media which tells of how a mayor of a poor town in Mountain Province, Sadanga, refused...