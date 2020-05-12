LTO-12 in GCQ areas to resume operation on June 13
NDBC BIDA BALITA (May 12, 2020)
NEWSCAST
7:00 AM
HEADLINES:
1. MGA GUMAGALING na COVID-19 patients sa bansa, patuloy na dumarami...
Cotabato Light "Kaibigans" raise funds to aid medical frontliners
COTABATO CITY - As the nation continues its quarantine period due to the effects of COVID-19, many livelihoods have been greatly affected. Medical...
KORONADAL CITY - The Land Transportation Office (LTO) will resume its operations in areas classified as low-risk or medium-risk areas, including...
GenSan farmers, fishers receive P21-M aid from LGU, DA
The Department of Agriculture in Region 12 (DA 12) has teamed up with the city local government of General Santos in delivering agriculture and...
At morning Mass, Pope offers prayers for unemployed
VATICAN CITY (CNS) -- As countries continue to reel from the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, Pope Francis offered prayers for the...