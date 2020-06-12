LTO-12 moves to new office site in Koronadal City
NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC
PLEASE BE INFORMED THAT LTO REGIONAL OFFICE NO. XII WILL TRANSFER TO ITS NEW OFFICE BUILDING ON JUNE 20, 2020 LOCATED AT PUROK YELLOWBELL, BRGY. STA. CRUZ, CITY OF KORONADAL, PROVINCE SOUTH COTABATO.
(At the back of Koronadal City Integrated Public Transport Terminal)
Note: Please see the road map going to the New Regional Office Building.
LTO-12 moves to new office site in Koronadal City
NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC
PLEASE BE INFORMED THAT LTO REGIONAL OFFICE NO. XII WILL TRANSFER TO ITS NEW OFFICE BUILDING ON JUNE 20, 2020...
Gov. Catamco, military accompany Pikit IDPs back to their villages
PIKIT, North Cotabato -- Hundreds of families have started returning home Thursday after months in evacuation centers here, accompanied by no less...
Suspect sa Bangsa massacre, naaresto sa Norala, South Cotabato
KORONADAL CITY -- Nasa custody na ngayon ng Banga PNP ang suspek na pumatay sa tatlong magkakamaganak nito sa pamamagitan ng pananaga sa Banga,...
BARMM constructing another COVID-19 isolation building in Maguindanao
COTABATO CITY --- Engineers are expecting the completion within 10 weeks of another P21 million coronavirus isolation facility the Bangsamoro...
DENR-12 has new regional executive director
KORONADAL CITY - The Department of Environment and Natural Resources in the Soccsksargen region (DENR-12) has new regional executive director....