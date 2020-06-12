  Friday Jun, 12 2020 07:19:30 AM

LTO-12 moves to new office site in Koronadal City

Local News • 06:15 AM Fri Jun 12, 2020
By: 
Radyo Bida Koronadal

 

NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC

PLEASE BE INFORMED THAT LTO REGIONAL OFFICE NO. XII WILL TRANSFER TO ITS NEW OFFICE BUILDING ON JUNE 20, 2020 LOCATED AT PUROK YELLOWBELL, BRGY. STA. CRUZ, CITY OF KORONADAL, PROVINCE SOUTH COTABATO.

(At the back of Koronadal City Integrated Public Transport Terminal)

Note: Please see the road map going to the New Regional Office Building.
 

