LTO issues advisory on vehicle registration, driver's license renewal

LTO 12 PUBLIC ADVISORY

1. REGISTRATION - The validity of registration (except new registration transactions) of motor vehicles which expired on 16 March 2020 and until the date of work resumption shall be automatically extended for sixty (60) calendar days from such work suspension.

For new registration, no penalty shall be collected for those vehicles purchased or with sales invoices from 05 March 2020 up to work resumption, if the sale is reported within fifteen (15) calendar days upon work resumption.

2. DRIVER'S LICENSES, MAIRDOES ACCREDITATION AND OTHER PERMITS - Validity of driver's licenses, MAIRDOEs Accreditation and other permits issued by the LTO, except as indicated below, which expired on 16 March 2020 up to the date of work resumption, shall be automatically extended for sixty (60) calendar days upon resumption of work.

The Temporary Operator’s Permits (TOPs) which expired on 16 March 2020 up to the date of work resumption shall no longer authorize the driver to use the TOP as a temporary license. The period from 16 March 2020 up to resumption of work shall not be counted in the computation of accessory penalties. The settlement/adjudication of apprehension cases for such TOPs, however, isautomatically extended for thirty (30) calendar days upon resumption of work.

3. DOCUMENTARY REQUIREMENTS - PETC Certificate of Emission Compliance (Smoke Emission Test) and Medical Certificate, which have not been submitted to LTO during the period 16 March 2020 up to the work resumption but have expired during the same shall still be accepted within sixty (60) calendar days from work resumption.

4. NO ADVANCE RENEWAL – No advance renewal of all transactions shall be processed by the LTO during this transition period upon work resumption.

5. WORK RESUMPTION – Work resumption shall be announced in a separate advisory, following the guidelines of the IATF.