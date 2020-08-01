Mag. 2.5 quake rocks Cotabato City
COABATO CITY - A magnitude 2.5 quake rocks Cotabato City and its immeidate environs Saturday night.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology...
COVID WATCH: 2 new COVID-19 positive listed in North Cotabato
COTABATO CITY - Two new novel coronavirus disease have been reported in the Soccsksargen region Saturday night, raising the total COVID-19...
New soldiers take oath as AFP members under the 6th Infantry Division
CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao (Aug. 1) – The Army’s 6th Infantry Division based in Maguindanao has new infantrymen after 227 new soldiers...
COVID WATCH: DOH-12 records 12 recoveries
COTABATO CITY - A dozen recoveries of COVID-19 patients give some ray of hope for the frontliners and the patients themselves as they step out of...
COVID WATCH: 25 new cases in Region 12, highest single day tally
COTABATO CITY - The Department of Health in the Soccsksargen region today listed an enormous 25 new cases of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19...