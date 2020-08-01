  Saturday Aug, 01 2020 11:36:52 PM

Mag. 2.5 quake rocks Cotabato City

Local News • 22:15 PM Sat Aug 1, 2020
21
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez

COABATO CITY - A magnitude 2.5 quake rocks Cotabato City and its immeidate environs Saturday night.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology reported that the quake struck at 9:37 p.m. trace 12 kilometers North of this city.

It was tectonic in origin. 

