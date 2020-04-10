Magelco announces power interruption on April 11, Saturday
AWANG, DOS, Maguindanao - Four towns in Maguindanao will experience power interruption on Saturday, April 11 due to updating and replacement activities in the Maguindanao Electric Cooperative (Magelco) Simuay substation.
Magelco General Manager Ashary Maongco said power interruption will start at 9 in the morning to 2 in the afternoon.
Affected consumers are residents of Parang, Matanog, Barira and Buldon.
"Stay at Home, we will provide you reliable light and power. Happy and blessed Friday. Be safe!" Maongco said.
