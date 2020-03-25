Magelco assures consumers of 24/7 power supply during public health crisis

COTABATO CITY – Power supply in Maguindanao will remain stable 24/7, the Maguindanao Electric Cooperative (Magelco) today said.

Engr. Ashary Maongco, Magelco general manager, said all employees are in their respective work stations to ensure that power supply will continue to flow up to the homes of all cooperative member-consumers.

He said a Magelco task force was created to provide stable and reliable power supply to all of its clients.

“In this time of public health crisis, your Magelco is with you 24/7,” Maongco said.

“Our front liners are staying in our substations and designated areas to see to it that clearing will be done strictly to avoid brown out and also to respond to trouble anytime,” the cooperative general manager said.

Maongco said a response team of four line trucks are stationed at Magelco headquarters to augment Megelco linemen in the field.

“Our substations: 10 MVA RSK (New) Ampatuan; 5 MVA Salbu, Datu Saudi; 5 MVA Capiton, DOS; and, 10 MVA SK (New) Sultan Kudarat are all in good condition that will provide our demand, God willing,” Maongco added.

“Good to share with you too that no more load manual dropping for Magelco though the water in Lake Lanao is rescinding because of the drought, we are considered as priority dispatch from the operations of Agus Complex in Lanao del Sur through an order by the Department of Energy,” he said.

He appealed to all consumers that any eventual interruption in the distribution or lateral lines or transformers to immediately communicate with Engineer Nads Mamaroba at Magelco main office.

Mamaroba is the Magelco action officer and Maongco are staying at Magelco headquarters to respond to emergencies and to ensure power supplies are stable.