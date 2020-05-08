Magelco begins “new directions” for “new normal” in energy distribution

DATU ODIN SINSUAT, Maguindanao – To ensure continuous power supply for its more than 48,000 member consumers, the Maguindanao Electric Cooperative (Magelco) has laid down “new directions,” starting it with an event that honored the frontliners in electricity delivery amid the coronavirus scare.

Engr. Ashary Maongco, Magelco general manager, said on Tuesday led Magelco comployees to a “New Normal GCQ Orientation Summit” at the Magelco main headquarters in Barangay Capiton, Datu Odin Sinsuat.

“The orientation summit with the new functional organization was tailored to communities under a general quarantine situation,” Maongco said in a statement.

Part of the event was the giving of rewards and certificates of appreciation to frontliners for ensuring steady supply of electricity to member-consumers in 36 towns amid enhanced community quarantine due to coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Maongco said the event include the return to work of Magelco contractors for the completion of vital projects.

The Magelco manager stressed the need for the immediate completion of the installation of 13.2 KV distribution lines from Simuay, Sultan Kudarat to PRO-BARMM regional headquarters in Parang, Maguindanao.

Also in the pipeline for completion is the distribution lines from Barangay Capiton, DOS to Nuro, Upi, Maguindanao and the line from Capiton, DOS to Salbo substation in Datu Saudi Ampatuan.

“All these form part of the Magelco mode energy operations,” Maongco said.