Magelco field men repair damaged posts in Northern Maguindanao

Local News • 06:45 AM Sat May 30, 2020
Magelco announcement
Magelco field men clear fallen trees, erect new poles, restore power in northern Maguindanao. (Magelco photos)

Para po sa mga nagtatanung kung bakit nakaranas ng brownout sa Western part ng Magelco on May 28 evening:

1. Natumbahan ng malaking Mahogany Tree branches ang sa may Pob Matanog

2. Natumbahan ng coconut tree ang isa sa mga ppste natin sa Bayanga Sur, Matanog

3. Natumba ang rotten pole natin sa may papunta Camp abubakar

Lahat po ito dulot ng malakas na hangin na tumama sa upper part ng maguindanao

Labis po kaming humihingi ng paunawa at pag-intindi.

Maraming Salamat po.

