Magelco GM lauds Parang LGU, mayor for supporting coop's programs

PARANG, Maguindanao – Maguindanao Electric Cooperative (Magelco) general manager Ashary Maongco on Thursday lauded the local government of Parang, Maguindanao, headed by Mayor Datu Cahar Ibay, for supporting the cooperative’s electrification program.

“At three this afternoon, despite of the heavy rain, the Honorable Mayor of Parang, Maguindanao — Datu Cahar Ibay joined with me in the first three erection of the 350 sets of 45 footers concrete pole that paves the way for the new double circuit, 4/0 13.2 KV Distribution Lines from Sultan Kudarat Substation in Simuay, Sultan Kudarat to PNP-BARMM HQ in Parang,” GM Maongco said in his FB page.

He said alongside, the construction of a 69 KV Line from Sultan Kudarat town to Barangay Sarmiento in Parang town supplying, our proposed 10 MVA power Substation in Parang.

He added that Parang, under the administration of the Ibay brothers, is the ensuing municipality to become a city in Maguindanao.

Datu Cahar’s brother, then Mayor Ibrahim, was also supportive of Magelco programs.

Supporting his vision of Parang to become a city, Maongco said Parang have Polloc Port as well as hosting the Regional PNP HQ. “Further, Parang is the prime customer of MAGELCO,” he said.

“In fact, Mayor Ibay, a visionary Moro leader, was my former board mate in Manila as students several years back,” the Magelco chief said. He also graduated as an assemblyman of the former ARMM.

“With our portraits are the accomplished MAGELCO new distribution lines along the highway in Sultan Kudarat bound to Davao. On-going construction of DOS-North Upi Distribution Lines and also, the new 10 MVA power Substation of MAGELCO from a self-funded rehabilitation,” Maongco said.