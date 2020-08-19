  Wednesday Aug, 19 2020 07:34:44 PM

Magelco reconstructs old power lines in northwest Maguindanao

Local News • 11:45 AM Wed Aug 19, 2020
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez

COTABATO CITY - The Maguindanao Electric Cooperative (Magelco) is rushing the completion of reconstruction of power lines in some parts of Maguindanao, Magelco general manager Engr. Ashary Maongco said today.

In his social media posts, Engr. Maongco said reconstruction works have on going in the mountain areas of Parang, Sultan Kudarat and Sultan Mastura, all in northwest of the province to ensure continous flow of electricity to all member consumers in the area.

Maongco said Magelco was established in the early part of the 1970s to supply power and light to the province of Maguindanao and some parts of the province of North Cotabato.

"Since then, there was no reconstruction to the old lines that was passing the mountainous old road," he said, adding that every member-consumers in the area have been dreaming for the repair of old power lines.

"Now, the dream comes true, Magelco is moving to make a big difference. New lines of 45 footer concrete pole, double circuits, 4/0, 13.2 KV distribution lines are under construction along the national highway," Engr. Maongco said.

He added that simultaneous with the reconstruction of power lines, Magelco is also conducting an audit and institutionalization of all member consumers across the province to improve the cooperative data base.

ON the other side of Maguindanao, Engr. Maongco said, contractors and crew continued its work even on Sundays and holidays. "Our commitment never mind Saturdays, Sundays and holidays, just keep working 24 7," Engr. Maongco told field workers.

He said amid Covid 19 pandemic "our contractor and our crew joined together for the completion of the new 45 footer, concrete/steel pole 13.2 KV, 4/0 distribution lines from Awang in Dadtu Odin Sinsuat OS to Nuro, Upi, Maguindanao.

"This will pave way for the economic development of North and South, Upi as well Datu Blah Sinsuat town in the coastal areas of Maguindanao," he said. "Magelco is at your service," he added.

 

 

