Magelco shares energy saving tips as summer ushers in

AWANG, Maguindanao - The Maguindanao Electric Cooperative (Magelco) has issued reminders to its member-consumers to start saving energy ahead of the summer season and the impending reduction of Lakae Lanao's capacity to produce electricity.

Magelco said: "Mahalagang paalaala sa aming mga member consumers na ugaliing magtipid ng kuryente sa panahon ng tag-araw (Summer) nang sa ganon ay hindi tayo makakaranas ng "underfrequency" sa ating electric supplier (NPC/PSALM) sapagkat nakadepende ang ating supply ng enerhiya sa taas ng tubig ng Lanao Lake."

Below is the infographics about energy saving tips from Magelco.