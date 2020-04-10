Magelco shares energy saving tips as summer ushers in
AWANG, Maguindanao - The Maguindanao Electric Cooperative (Magelco) has issued reminders to its member-consumers to start saving energy ahead of the summer season and the impending reduction of Lakae Lanao's capacity to produce electricity.
Magelco said: "Mahalagang paalaala sa aming mga member consumers na ugaliing magtipid ng kuryente sa panahon ng tag-araw (Summer) nang sa ganon ay hindi tayo makakaranas ng "underfrequency" sa ating electric supplier (NPC/PSALM) sapagkat nakadepende ang ating supply ng enerhiya sa taas ng tubig ng Lanao Lake."
Below is the infographics about energy saving tips from Magelco.
