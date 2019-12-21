Magelco sub-offices, payment centers open for payment on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays

COTABATO CITY - The Maguindanao Electric Coooperative (Magelco) today announced that its sub offices and payment centers across the province will be opened on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays to cater payments of member-consumers.

Magelco Gen. Manager Ashary P. Maongco also reminded members consumers that the cooperative is still implementing the "70-30" scheme to convince member consumers to settle obligations with the cooperative.

"We are currently implementing our 70-30 program in our area of coverage," he said. "Member consumers are advised to settle their outstanding account in order to avoid disconnection," he added.