Magelco workers get protective gears, face masks from management

COTABATO CITY – The Maguindanao Electric Cooperative (Magelco) management has given protective gears to its workforce in its bid to ensure safety of its employees while performing their duties under new normal condition.

Engr. Ashary Maongco, Magelco general manager, said all the 147 work force of the power cooperative are “in good health, sound and safe.”

During a meeting today, Engr. Maongco said the workers received their two sets of face shields and two boxes of 50 pieces face masks each worker “for their consumption for three months.”

“They are my heroes, our true frontliners, serving the 50,000 member-consumers of Magelco,” Maongco said, adding that minimum health protocols and social distancing were strictly observed throughout the meeting.

The women of Magelco were instructed to do simple things: "everyone should be a hero, complete our project on time."

"This young Texas woman in Buldon is showing her strength to make a good difference; good work maam. In Magelco, wherever in this province, we will see to it that all MCs will be sanitized and place a number in their households," Maongco said.

This young Texas-MAGELCO lady is AIO Nora Ringgao of Buldon, Maguindanao