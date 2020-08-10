  Monday Aug, 10 2020 11:51:56 PM

Magelco workers get protective gears, face masks from management

Local News • 20:45 PM Mon Aug 10, 2020
40
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez
Magelco general manager Engr. Ashary Maongco poses with his employees during Magelco employees meeting today, Aug. 10, 2020. (Magelco photo)

COTABATO CITY – The Maguindanao Electric Cooperative (Magelco) management has given protective gears to its workforce in its bid to ensure safety of its employees while performing their duties under new normal condition.

Engr. Ashary Maongco, Magelco general manager, said all the 147 work force of the power cooperative are “in good health, sound and safe.”

During a meeting today, Engr. Maongco said the workers received their two sets of face shields and two boxes of 50 pieces face masks each worker “for their consumption for three months.”

“They are my heroes, our true frontliners, serving the 50,000 member-consumers of Magelco,” Maongco said, adding that minimum health protocols and social distancing were strictly observed throughout the meeting. 

The women of Magelco were instructed to do simple things: "everyone should be a hero, complete our project on time."

"This young Texas woman in Buldon is showing her strength to make a good difference; good work maam. In Magelco, wherever in this province, we will see to it that all MCs will be sanitized and place a number in their households," Maongco said.

This young Texas-MAGELCO lady is AIO Nora Ringgao of Buldon, Maguindanao

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Lanao Sur Gov. Adiong orders review of P 76-M towns infra projects

LANAO DEL SUR  — Lanao del Sur Governor Mamintal Bombit Alonto Adiong has directed the Provincial Engineering Office (PEO) to evaluate and...

Magelco workers get protective gears, face masks from management

COTABATO CITY – The Maguindanao Electric Cooperative (Magelco) management has given protective gears to its workforce in its bid to ensure safety of...

COVID WATCH: 10 COVID patients recover in Region 12

COTABATO CITY - Ten more COVID-19 patients sa Region 12 ang gumaling sa sakit. Batay ito sa ulat ng Dept of Health ngayng gabi. Of the 10...

Former world's smallest man from Dapitan City dies

COTABATO CITY - Junrey Balawing, once the world's smalles man, dies due to unknown disease. He died on July 28 at age 27 for still unknown...

Kidapawan anti-COVID ordinance takes off

KIDAPAWAN CITY --- The city government has intensified its enforcement of a newly-enacted ordinance meant to contain the spread of COVID-19 in all of...

PHILIPPINE PESO EXCHANGE RATE

MOST VIEWED STORIES

First Content

Tue, 04/09/2019 - 11:45 100000

Habitually tardy, absentee gov't officials, employees, this is for you

Sun, 02/26/2017 - 17:33 62782

Kidapawan City LGU destroys open pipe mufflers

Wed, 11/04/2015 - 21:52 32445

(UPDATE) 9 die in North Cotabato highway mishap

28946

Diocesan priest dies in vehicular crash in Tacurong City

Mon, 02/06/2017 - 16:13 23267