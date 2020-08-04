  Tuesday Aug, 04 2020 10:12:28 AM

Magnitude 3.5 quake hits South Upi, Maguindanao

Local News • 09:15 AM Tue Aug 4, 2020
18
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez

COTABATO CITY - A magnitude 3.5 quake rocked an upland town of Maguindanao early today, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The quake which wa tectonic in origin occurred at 6:49 a.m. and its epicenter was traced 37 kilometers west of South Upi, Maguindanao.

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Magnitude 3.5 quake hits South Upi, Maguindanao

COTABATO CITY - A magnitude 3.5 quake rocked an upland town of Maguindanao early today, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (...

Bangsamoro Gov’t completes sending home 405 BaSulTa bound LSIs

COTABATO CITY  – Ninety-six (96) stranded residents bound for the island provinces of Sulu and Tawi-Tawi have boarded the MV Lady Mary Joy-3 today...

GenSan quarantines 165 more ‘contacts’ of Covid-19 patient

GENERAL SANTOS CITY – The city government has quarantined 165 more residents who were traced as indirect contacts of a locally-...

COVID WATCH: Region has 7 new cases, 2 recoveries

COTABATO CITY - The Department of Health in the Soccsksargen region today reported seven new coronavirus disease cases, raising the total number...

NDBC BIDA BALITA (Aug. 3, 2020)

HEADLINES:

1. BASILAN Congresman Mujiv Hataman, tiniyak na wala umanong dapat ipangamba ang kanyang mga nakasalamuha sa...

PHILIPPINE PESO EXCHANGE RATE

MOST VIEWED STORIES

Habitually tardy, absentee gov't officials, employees, this is for you

Sun, 02/26/2017 - 17:33 62782

Kidapawan City LGU destroys open pipe mufflers

Wed, 11/04/2015 - 21:52 32445

(UPDATE) 9 die in North Cotabato highway mishap

28946

Diocesan priest dies in vehicular crash in Tacurong City

Mon, 02/06/2017 - 16:13 23267

Are you really Philippine soldiers or you are Maute terrorists?

Sun, 05/28/2017 - 04:51 21208