Magnitude 3.5 quake hits South Upi, Maguindanao
COTABATO CITY - A magnitude 3.5 quake rocked an upland town of Maguindanao early today, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.
The quake which wa tectonic in origin occurred at 6:49 a.m. and its epicenter was traced 37 kilometers west of South Upi, Maguindanao.
NDBC BIDA BALITA (Aug. 3, 2020)
HEADLINES:
1. BASILAN Congresman Mujiv Hataman, tiniyak na wala umanong dapat ipangamba ang kanyang mga nakasalamuha sa...