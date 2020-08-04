Magnitude 3.5 quake hits South Upi, Maguindanao

COTABATO CITY - A magnitude 3.5 quake rocked an upland town of Maguindanao early today, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The quake which wa tectonic in origin occurred at 6:49 a.m. and its epicenter was traced 37 kilometers west of South Upi, Maguindanao.