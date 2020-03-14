Magnitude 4.2 quake jolts Columbio, Sultan Kudarat
KORONADAL CITY - A magnitude 4.2 quake jolts southern Mindanao early today, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.
In a bulletin, the Phivolcs said the tremor came at 2:37 a.m. and was traced two kilometer south of Columbio, Sultan Kudarat. It was tectonic in origin and has a depth of 2 kilometers.
No damaes to properties have been reported as of posting.
The following are the reported intensities.
Intensity IV - Kidapawan City; Makilala and M'lang, Cotabato
Intensity III - Columbio, Sultan Kudarat; Magpet, Cotabato
Intensity II - Matalam, Cotabato
Instrumental Intensities:
Intensity IV - Kidapawan City
Intensity III - Malungon, Sarangani
Intensity II - Koronadal City
Intensity I - Tupi, South Cotabato
