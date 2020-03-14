Magnitude 4.2 quake jolts Columbio, Sultan Kudarat

KORONADAL CITY - A magnitude 4.2 quake jolts southern Mindanao early today, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

In a bulletin, the Phivolcs said the tremor came at 2:37 a.m. and was traced two kilometer south of Columbio, Sultan Kudarat. It was tectonic in origin and has a depth of 2 kilometers.

No damaes to properties have been reported as of posting.

The following are the reported intensities.

Intensity IV - Kidapawan City; Makilala and M'lang, Cotabato

Intensity III - Columbio, Sultan Kudarat; Magpet, Cotabato

Intensity II - Matalam, Cotabato

Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity IV - Kidapawan City

Intensity III - Malungon, Sarangani

Intensity II - Koronadal City

Intensity I - Tupi, South Cotabato

