  Saturday Mar, 14 2020 06:28:36 AM

Magnitude 4.2 quake jolts Columbio, Sultan Kudarat

Local News • 05:45 AM Sat Mar 14, 2020
16
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez

KORONADAL CITY - A magnitude 4.2 quake jolts southern Mindanao early today, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

In a bulletin, the Phivolcs said the tremor came at 2:37 a.m. and was traced two kilometer south of Columbio, Sultan Kudarat.  It was tectonic in origin and has a depth of 2 kilometers.

No damaes to properties have been reported as of posting.

The following are the reported intensities.

 

Intensity IV - Kidapawan City; Makilala and M'lang, Cotabato
Intensity III - Columbio, Sultan Kudarat; Magpet, Cotabato
Intensity II - Matalam, Cotabato

Instrumental Intensities:
Intensity IV - Kidapawan City
Intensity III - Malungon, Sarangani
Intensity II - Koronadal City
Intensity I - Tupi, South Cotabato
 

