Magnitude 4.3 quake hits Columbio, Sultan Kudarat; M-3.4 also hits Tulunan, North Cotabato
KIDAPAWAN CITY - A magnitude 4.3 earthquake rocked Columbio, Sultan Kudarat at 4:30 a.m. today, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.
The Phivolcs said the epicenter was traced about 5 kilometers from Columbio Poblacion. Intensity III was felt in Kidapawan City and Magsaysay, Davao del Sur while Intensity I was felt in Malungon, SArangani and Koronadal City.
Tectonic in origin, the Columbio quake was followed by an aftershock of magnitude 3.7 that struck at 5:10 a.m.
It was felt at Intensity I in Colulmbio and Kidapawan City.
The quake at Columbio fault appeared to have disturbed the Tulunan fault after a Magnitude 3.4 quake also rocked Tulunan, North Cotabato at 5:56 a.m. It was traced three kilometers from Tulunan town center.
Before the three tremors in Columbio and Tulunan, the Phivolcs also recorded a Magnitude 4.2 quake in Malapatan, Sarangani province at 2:16 a.m.
Also tectonic in origin, the Malapatan quake was also felt at Intensity III in Malungon, Sarangani and Intensity II in Alabel, Sarangani and Gen. Santos City.
Lanao Sur police hunts elusive murder suspect
COTABATO CITY --- The Lanao del Sur police has mobilized its forces to locate a wanted murderer whose companions wounded three policemen in a...
Police arrest 4 for playing majong, violation of anti-gambling law
COTABATO CITY – Police arrested Sunday four elders caught in the act of gambling amid the enhanced community quarantine being observed in Upi,...
Magnitude 4.3 quake hits Columbio, Sultan Kudarat; M-3.4 also hits Tulunan, North Cotabato
KIDAPAWAN CITY - A magnitude 4.3 earthquake rocked Columbio, Sultan Kudarat at 4:30 a.m. today, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and...
Look: Koronadal is virtual "ghost city" under total lockdown Sunday
KORONADAL CITY - Several people have been arrested for defying a "no movement day" in this city every Sunday, beginning today.
All business...
Cotabato City frontline doc: No new COVID19 cases since mid-March
COTABATO CITY - There has been no new reported case of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in this city since last month. Thanks to a timely...