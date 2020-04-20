  Monday Apr, 20 2020 12:10:20 PM

Magnitude 4.3 quake hits Columbio, Sultan Kudarat; M-3.4 also hits Tulunan, North Cotabato

KIDAPAWAN CITY - A magnitude 4.3 earthquake rocked Columbio, Sultan Kudarat at 4:30 a.m. today, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The Phivolcs said the epicenter was traced about 5 kilometers from Columbio Poblacion. Intensity III was felt in Kidapawan City and Magsaysay, Davao del Sur while Intensity I was felt in Malungon, SArangani and Koronadal City.

Tectonic in origin, the Columbio quake was followed by an aftershock of magnitude 3.7 that struck at 5:10 a.m.

It was felt at Intensity I in Colulmbio and Kidapawan City.

The quake at Columbio fault appeared to have disturbed the Tulunan fault after a Magnitude 3.4 quake also rocked Tulunan, North Cotabato at 5:56 a.m. It was traced three kilometers from Tulunan town center.

Before the three tremors in Columbio and Tulunan, the Phivolcs also recorded a Magnitude 4.2 quake in Malapatan, Sarangani province at 2:16 a.m.

Also tectonic in origin, the Malapatan quake was also felt at Intensity III in Malungon, Sarangani and Intensity II in Alabel, Sarangani and Gen. Santos City. 

