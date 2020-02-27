Magnitude 4.3 quake jolts Makilala, North Cotabato

KIDAPAWAN CITY - A magnitude 4.3 quake rocked Makilala, North Cotabato Thursday morning, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

In a bulletin, Phivolcs said the quake came at 9:03 a.m. and its epicenter was traced 14 kilometers west of Makilala. It was tectonic in origin.

Aftershocks are expected, the Phivolcs said.

Students of Kidapawan City National High School (KCNHS) rushed out of their respective classrooms and proceeded to safer grounds. Radio reports said at least 8,000 high school students gathered in the open space following the tremor that lasted for about five seconds.

Those who rushed down the building were in their respective classrooms at the 4th floor.

Jonathan Dulay, a senior high school student and at the 4th floor when the tremor struck, said he felt dizziness and immediately sat down.

Mayor Joseph A. Evangelista immediately ordered the suspension of the classes in all levels in Kidapawan City following today's quake.

Works at the city hall were also suspended.

Below are the reported intensities:

Intensity V - Kidapawan City; Tulunan, Cotabato

Intensity III - Bansalan and Hagonoy, Davao Del Sur

Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity IV - Kidapawan City

Intensity III - Malungon, Sarangani

Intensity II - Koranadal City; Tupi, South Cotabato

Intensity I - Alabel, Sarangani; Davao City