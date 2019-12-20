Magnitude 4.5 quake rocks Sultan Kudarat
COTABATO CITY – A magnitude 4.5 earthquake rocked a town in Sultan Kudarat that borders with South Cotabato and North Cotabato where recent jolts have been traced.
Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said quake was tectonic was recorded seven kilometers from Lutayan. It has depth of 33 kilometers and felt at 6:11 p.m.
Intensity II was recorded in Kidapawan City in Cotabato, while Instrumental Intensities were also experienced in Koronadal City in South Cotabato and Malugon, Sarangani (Intensity II); and in Alabel, Sarangani (Intensity I).
Phivolcs said that they are not expecting any damage or aftershocks as of now.
