Magnitude 5.3 rocks Padada, Davao del Sur
GEN. SANTOS CITY - A magnitude 5.3 aftershock rocked Padada, Davao del Sur anew while many were preparing for dawn masses in various areas of Davao del Sur, South Cotabato and North Cotabato.
It was recorded at Magnitude 5.3, the strongest so far after the Magnitude 6.9 quake on Sunday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.
The tremor came at 4:18 a.m. and was traced 28 kilometers east of Padada.
Phivolcs said internsity was quite strong since the quake has depth of focus of only 9 kilometers.
People were preparing for the third Misa de Gallo in predominantly Catholic communities when the tremor occured. Others were already inside the Church in Koronadal and Gen. Santos City when the earth started shaking.
The following are the recorded Intensities:
Intensity V - Digos City
Intensity IV - General Santos City
