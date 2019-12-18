  Wednesday Dec, 18 2019 08:28:35 PM

Magnitude 5.3 rocks Padada, Davao del Sur

Local News • 06:30 AM Wed Dec 18, 2019
64
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez
Photoes courtesy of Rolly Doane C. Aquino, RN OIC-PDRRMO Province of South Cotabato

GEN. SANTOS CITY - A magnitude 5.3 aftershock rocked Padada, Davao del Sur anew while many were preparing for dawn masses in various areas of Davao del Sur, South Cotabato and North Cotabato.

It was recorded at Magnitude 5.3, the strongest so far after the Magnitude 6.9 quake on Sunday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The tremor came at 4:18 a.m. and was traced 28 kilometers east of Padada.

Phivolcs said internsity was quite strong since the quake has depth of focus of only 9 kilometers.

People were preparing for the third Misa de Gallo in predominantly Catholic communities when the tremor occured.  Others were already inside the Church in Koronadal and Gen. Santos City when the earth started shaking.

The following are the recorded Intensities:

Intensity V - Digos City
Intensity IV - General Santos City

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

NDBC BIDA BALITA (Dec. 18, 2019)

NEWSCAST

DECEMBER 18, 2019 (WED)

 

HEADLINES:

1. MAGUINDANAO MASSACRE prime suspect...

PhilHealth holds 4th quarter stakeholders’ forum

KORONADAL CITY - To sustain and strengthen partnership with the health care providers, PhilHealth 12 conducted its 4th Quarter Stakeholders' Forum...

Maguindanao and the stigma of 'Ampatuan massacre'

COTABATO CITY – The Maguindanao massacre, also known as the Ampatuan massacre, took place 10 years ago but the trauma it brought remains...

BTA-MP Candao urges all colleagues to support bill creating Bangsamoro Women Commission

COTABATO CITY – A Member of Parliament (MP) of the Bangsamoro Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) has pushed for the passage of a law...

NGCP power transmission services intact despite Magnitude 5.3 quake in DavSur

DAVAO CITY - The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) today announced that power transmission services in southern Mindanao...

PHILIPPINE PESO EXCHANGE RATE

MOST VIEWED STORIES

Habitually tardy, absentee gov't officials, employees, this is for you

Sun, 02/26/2017 - 17:33 62782

Kidapawan City LGU destroys open pipe mufflers

Wed, 11/04/2015 - 21:52 32445

(UPDATE) 9 die in North Cotabato highway mishap

28946

Diocesan priest dies in vehicular crash in Tacurong City

Mon, 02/06/2017 - 16:13 23267

Are you really Philippine soldiers or you are Maute terrorists?

Sun, 05/28/2017 - 04:51 21208