Magnitude 5.4 quake jolts south-eastern Mindanao

Edwin O. Fernandez

KORONADAL CITY - A magnitude 5.4 quake jolted southeastern Mindanao on Thursday night, the Phivolcs has announced.

Tectonic in origin, Phivolcs said the quake came at 5:54 p.m. and its epicenter was traced 35 kilometers south of Jose Abad Santos, DAvao Occidental.

Phivolcs reported the following intensities:

Intensity III - General Santos City; Tupi and Polomolok, South Cotabato; Alabel, Saranggani
Intensity II - Maasin and Malapatan, Sarangani; Davao City
Intensity I - Tampakan, South Cotabato

Instrumental Intensities:
Intensity IV - General Santos City
Intensity III - Kiamba, Alabel, and Malungon, Sarangani; Tupi, South Cotabato
Intensity I - Kidapawan City ; Koronadal City

Aftershocks were reported but no damages to properties or injuries.

 

