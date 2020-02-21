Magnitude 5.4 quake jolts south-eastern Mindanao
KORONADAL CITY - A magnitude 5.4 quake jolted southeastern Mindanao on Thursday night, the Phivolcs has announced.
Tectonic in origin, Phivolcs said the quake came at 5:54 p.m. and its epicenter was traced 35 kilometers south of Jose Abad Santos, DAvao Occidental.
Phivolcs reported the following intensities:
Intensity III - General Santos City; Tupi and Polomolok, South Cotabato; Alabel, Saranggani
Intensity II - Maasin and Malapatan, Sarangani; Davao City
Intensity I - Tampakan, South Cotabato
Instrumental Intensities:
Intensity IV - General Santos City
Intensity III - Kiamba, Alabel, and Malungon, Sarangani; Tupi, South Cotabato
Intensity I - Kidapawan City ; Koronadal City
Aftershocks were reported but no damages to properties or injuries.
