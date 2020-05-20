Magnitude 5.6 jolts Davao Occidental

KORONADAL CITY - A magnitude 5.6 earthquake rocked south-eastern Mindanao at 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported.

The quake which was tectonic in origin was traced 31 kilometers east of Jose Abado Santos town in Davao Occidental.

Below are the reported intensities:

Intensity III - Glan, Sarangani

Intensity II - General Santos City

Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity IV - Malungon, Sarangani

Intensity III -Alabel, Sarangani

Intensity II - Kiamba, Sarangani; General Santos City; Tupi, South Cotabato

