Magnitude 5.6 jolts Davao Occidental
KORONADAL CITY - A magnitude 5.6 earthquake rocked south-eastern Mindanao at 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported.
The quake which was tectonic in origin was traced 31 kilometers east of Jose Abado Santos town in Davao Occidental.
Below are the reported intensities:
Intensity III - Glan, Sarangani
Intensity II - General Santos City
Instrumental Intensities:
Intensity IV - Malungon, Sarangani
Intensity III -Alabel, Sarangani
Intensity II - Kiamba, Sarangani; General Santos City; Tupi, South Cotabato
