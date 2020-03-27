Magnitude 6.1 quake jolts Sarangani
GEN. SANTOS CITY - A magnitude 6.1 quake hit Sarangani province Thursday night, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) office said.
In a bulletin, the 11:38 p.m. quake was tectonic in origin and wits epicenter was traced 46 kilometers east of Maasim, Sarangani.
Phivolcs recorded at least five aftershocks.
It was felt at Intensity V in Maasim, Glan and Malapatan towns in SArangani, Tupi, South Cotabato, Gen. Santos City and Palibmang, Sultan Kudarat.
Intensity IV - Jose Abad Santos, Malita, and Sarangani, Davao Occidental; Koronadal City
Intensity III - Davao City; Maco, and Mawab, Davao de Oro
Instrumental Intensities:
Intensity VI - General Santos City
Intensity V - Alabel, and Malungon, Sarangani
Intensity IV - Koronadal City
Intensity I - Gingoog City, Misamis Oriental
