Magnitude 6.1 quake jolts Sarangani

GEN. SANTOS CITY - A magnitude 6.1 quake hit Sarangani province Thursday night, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) office said.

In a bulletin, the 11:38 p.m. quake was tectonic in origin and wits epicenter was traced 46 kilometers east of Maasim, Sarangani.

Phivolcs recorded at least five aftershocks.

It was felt at Intensity V in Maasim, Glan and Malapatan towns in SArangani, Tupi, South Cotabato, Gen. Santos City and Palibmang, Sultan Kudarat.

Intensity IV - Jose Abad Santos, Malita, and Sarangani, Davao Occidental; Koronadal City

Intensity III - Davao City; Maco, and Mawab, Davao de Oro

Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity VI - General Santos City

Intensity V - Alabel, and Malungon, Sarangani

Intensity IV - Koronadal City

Intensity I - Gingoog City, Misamis Oriental