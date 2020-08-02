  Sunday Aug, 02 2020 05:33:06 AM

Magnitude 6.4 quake hits Cotabato City Sunday after Magnitude 2.5 Saturday

Local News • 05:00 AM Sun Aug 2, 2020
11
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez

COTABATO CITY - A stronger quake was recorded by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology at 1:08 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 2. 

Phivolcs said the quake was tectonic in origin and has a depth of 543 kilometers. Its epicenter was traced about 13 kilometers east of Cotabato City.

It was tectonic in origin and hardely felt due to tis depth. 

The US earthquake monitoring station said the M6.4 quake was was located right outside Cotabato City, home to more than 300,000 people.

Fortunately, though, the quake had a depth of about 480 kilometers, which have limited the intensity of the shaking.

No aftershock was recorded.

Its reported intensities are as follows: 

Intensity II - Alabel and Malungon, Sarangani

Intensity I - Koronadal, Tupi, Gen. Santos City, South Cotabato and Kiamba, Sarangani. 

Image may contain: text that says 'Manila Philippines Panay Cebu wan Negros Sulu Sea Mindanao Davao Celebes Sea Manado NORTE ORLEMALUKU NORT SULAWESI CENTRAL*'

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Basilan's Hatamans tested positive of COVID-19

COTABATO CITY - Below is the statement of House deputy speaker for Mindanao Mujiv Hataman after getting the novel coronavirus: 

Nitong...

Magnitude 6.4 quake hits Cotabato City Sunday after Magnitude 2.5 Saturday

COTABATO CITY - A stronger quake was recorded by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology at 1:08 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 2. 

...

Mag. 2.5 quake rocks Cotabato City

COABATO CITY - A magnitude 2.5 quake rocks Cotabato City and its immeidate environs Saturday night.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology...

COVID WATCH: 2 new COVID-19 positive listed in North Cotabato

COTABATO CITY - Two new novel coronavirus disease have been reported in the Soccsksargen region Saturday night, raising the total COVID-19...

New soldiers take oath as AFP members under the 6th Infantry Division

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao (Aug. 1) – The Army’s 6th Infantry Division based in Maguindanao has new infantrymen after 227 new soldiers...

PHILIPPINE PESO EXCHANGE RATE

MOST VIEWED STORIES

Habitually tardy, absentee gov't officials, employees, this is for you

Sun, 02/26/2017 - 17:33 62782

Kidapawan City LGU destroys open pipe mufflers

Wed, 11/04/2015 - 21:52 32445

(UPDATE) 9 die in North Cotabato highway mishap

28946

Diocesan priest dies in vehicular crash in Tacurong City

Mon, 02/06/2017 - 16:13 23267

Are you really Philippine soldiers or you are Maute terrorists?

Sun, 05/28/2017 - 04:51 21208