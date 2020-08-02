Magnitude 6.4 quake hits Cotabato City Sunday after Magnitude 2.5 Saturday

COTABATO CITY - A stronger quake was recorded by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology at 1:08 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 2.

Phivolcs said the quake was tectonic in origin and has a depth of 543 kilometers. Its epicenter was traced about 13 kilometers east of Cotabato City.

It was tectonic in origin and hardely felt due to tis depth.

The US earthquake monitoring station said the M6.4 quake was was located right outside Cotabato City, home to more than 300,000 people.

Fortunately, though, the quake had a depth of about 480 kilometers, which have limited the intensity of the shaking.

No aftershock was recorded.

Its reported intensities are as follows:

Intensity II - Alabel and Malungon, Sarangani

Intensity I - Koronadal, Tupi, Gen. Santos City, South Cotabato and Kiamba, Sarangani.