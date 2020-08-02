Magnitude 6.4 quake hits Cotabato City Sunday after Magnitude 2.5 Saturday
COTABATO CITY - A stronger quake was recorded by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology at 1:08 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 2.
Phivolcs said the quake was tectonic in origin and has a depth of 543 kilometers. Its epicenter was traced about 13 kilometers east of Cotabato City.
It was tectonic in origin and hardely felt due to tis depth.
The US earthquake monitoring station said the M6.4 quake was was located right outside Cotabato City, home to more than 300,000 people.
Fortunately, though, the quake had a depth of about 480 kilometers, which have limited the intensity of the shaking.
No aftershock was recorded.
Its reported intensities are as follows:
Intensity II - Alabel and Malungon, Sarangani
Intensity I - Koronadal, Tupi, Gen. Santos City, South Cotabato and Kiamba, Sarangani.
Basilan's Hatamans tested positive of COVID-19
COTABATO CITY - Below is the statement of House deputy speaker for Mindanao Mujiv Hataman after getting the novel coronavirus:
Nitong...
Magnitude 6.4 quake hits Cotabato City Sunday after Magnitude 2.5 Saturday
COTABATO CITY - A stronger quake was recorded by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology at 1:08 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 2.
...
Mag. 2.5 quake rocks Cotabato City
COABATO CITY - A magnitude 2.5 quake rocks Cotabato City and its immeidate environs Saturday night.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology...
COVID WATCH: 2 new COVID-19 positive listed in North Cotabato
COTABATO CITY - Two new novel coronavirus disease have been reported in the Soccsksargen region Saturday night, raising the total COVID-19...
New soldiers take oath as AFP members under the 6th Infantry Division
CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao (Aug. 1) – The Army’s 6th Infantry Division based in Maguindanao has new infantrymen after 227 new soldiers...