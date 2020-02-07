Magnitude 6.4 quake (later reduced to M6.1) jolts south-eastern Mindanao, 4 strong aftershocks follow

GEN. SANTOS CITY - A magnitude 6.4 quake rocked south-easter Mindanao Thursday evening, the state volcanology office reported today.

In a bulletin, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said the tremor struck at 940 p.m., tectonic in origin and was traced 85 kilometers east of Jose Abad Santos town in Davao Occidental. It has a depth of 47 kms.

The following are the reported intensities:

Intensity III - Davao City; General Santos City ; Alabel, Sarangani

Intensity II - Magsaysay, Davao Del Sur

Intsrumental Intensities

Intensity IV - Malungon, Sarangani

Intensity III - Alabel, Sarangani

Intensity II - General Santos City; Koronadal City and Tupi, South Cotabato;

Intensity I - Kidapawan City

Aftershocks are expected, Phivolcs said.

The three aftertremors are listed below.