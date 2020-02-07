Magnitude 6.4 quake (later reduced to M6.1) jolts south-eastern Mindanao, 4 strong aftershocks follow
GEN. SANTOS CITY - A magnitude 6.4 quake rocked south-easter Mindanao Thursday evening, the state volcanology office reported today.
In a bulletin, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said the tremor struck at 940 p.m., tectonic in origin and was traced 85 kilometers east of Jose Abad Santos town in Davao Occidental. It has a depth of 47 kms.
The following are the reported intensities:
Intensity III - Davao City; General Santos City ; Alabel, Sarangani
Intensity II - Magsaysay, Davao Del Sur
Intsrumental Intensities
Intensity IV - Malungon, Sarangani
Intensity III - Alabel, Sarangani
Intensity II - General Santos City; Koronadal City and Tupi, South Cotabato;
Intensity I - Kidapawan City
Aftershocks are expected, Phivolcs said.
The three aftertremors are listed below.
|06 February 2020 - 10:36 PM
|05.61
|126.43
|018
|2.6
|096 km S 71° E of Jose Abad Santos (Davao Occidental)
|06 February 2020 - 10:20 PM
|05.45
|126.42
|007
|4.1
|114 km S 56° E of Jose Abad Santos (Davao Occidental)
|06 February 2020 - 10:11 PM
|05.40
|126.31
|001
|2.7
|094 km S 55° E of Jose Abad Santos (Davao Occidental)
|06 February 2020 - 09:54 PM
|05.61
|126.19
|012
|2.8
|070 km S 64° E of Jose Abad Santos (Davao Occidental)
|06 February 2020 - 09:45 PM
|05.35
|126.53
|003
|4.6
|118 km S 60° E of Jose Abad Santos (Davao Occidental)
