Magnitude 6.4 quake rocks Davao Occidental

KORONADAL CITY - A magnitude 6.4 quake rocked south-easstern Mindanao Sunday night, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology reported.

In a bulletin, the Phivolcs said the quake was tectonic in origin and came at 11:23 p.m.

It's epicenter was traced 26 kilometers south of Don Marcelino, Davao Occidental and has depth of 143 kilometers.

Below are the reported intensities.

Intensity V - General Santos City; Mati City

Intensity IV - Magsaysay, Davao del Sur; Koronadal City

Intensity III - Kidapawan City

Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity V - Alabel & Malungon, Sarangani; General Santos City

Intensity IV - Koronadal City, & Tupi, South Cotabato; Kiamba, Sarangani

Intensity III - Gingoog City

Intensity II - Bislig City

Intensity I - Cagayan de Oro City

After shocks are expected, Phivolcs said.