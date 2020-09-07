  Monday Sep, 07 2020 06:30:07 AM

Magnitude 6.4 quake rocks Davao Occidental

Local News • 05:00 AM Mon Sep 7, 2020
21
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez

KORONADAL CITY - A magnitude 6.4 quake rocked south-easstern Mindanao Sunday night, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology reported.

In a bulletin, the Phivolcs said the quake was tectonic in origin and came at 11:23 p.m.

It's epicenter was traced 26 kilometers south of Don Marcelino, Davao Occidental and has depth of 143 kilometers.

Below are the reported intensities.

Intensity V - General Santos City; Mati City
Intensity IV - Magsaysay, Davao del Sur; Koronadal City
Intensity III - Kidapawan City

Instrumental Intensities:
Intensity V - Alabel & Malungon, Sarangani; General Santos City
Intensity IV - Koronadal City, & Tupi, South Cotabato; Kiamba, Sarangani
Intensity III - Gingoog City
Intensity II - Bislig City
Intensity I - Cagayan de Oro City

After shocks are expected, Phivolcs said. 

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Magnitude 6.4 quake rocks Davao Occidental

KORONADAL CITY - A magnitude 6.4 quake rocked south-easstern Mindanao Sunday night, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology reported...

Shooting, bombing isolation drills to occur near Cotabato City

COTABATO CITY- Cotabato City LGU issues alert on shooting, bombing simulation.

NDBC COVID WATCH: BARMM executive building to remain close until further notice

See full text below: 

NDBC COVID WATCH: 2 new cases reported in South Upi, Maguindanao

COTABATO CITY -- Two more residents of South Upi, Maguindanao have been tested positive to COVID-19, raising the town's total confirmed cases to...

Diocese of Marbel issues new guidelines in Church related activities

KORONADAL CITY - The Diocese of Marbel on SAturday issued guidelines in Church activities for the month of September. The guidelines was issued by...