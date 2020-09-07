Magnitude 6.4 quake rocks Davao Occidental
KORONADAL CITY - A magnitude 6.4 quake rocked south-easstern Mindanao Sunday night, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology reported.
In a bulletin, the Phivolcs said the quake was tectonic in origin and came at 11:23 p.m.
It's epicenter was traced 26 kilometers south of Don Marcelino, Davao Occidental and has depth of 143 kilometers.
Below are the reported intensities.
Intensity V - General Santos City; Mati City
Intensity IV - Magsaysay, Davao del Sur; Koronadal City
Intensity III - Kidapawan City
Instrumental Intensities:
Intensity V - Alabel & Malungon, Sarangani; General Santos City
Intensity IV - Koronadal City, & Tupi, South Cotabato; Kiamba, Sarangani
Intensity III - Gingoog City
Intensity II - Bislig City
Intensity I - Cagayan de Oro City
After shocks are expected, Phivolcs said.