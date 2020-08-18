Magnitude 6.6 earthquake damages structures in Masbate

A STRONG magnitude 6.6 earthquake rocked Central Philippiens early this morning, including the Bicol region and Eastern Visayas, the state seismologists.

Aftershocks are expected, according to Phivolcs.

Its epicenter was about five kilometers southwest of Cataingan town in Masbate and it rattled a large swath of central Philippines, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

The tremor that came at 8:03 a.m. was felt in Bicol provinces, in the Visayas and in Quezon provinces. It occurred at a shallow depth of one kilometer.

Reports said some structures in Masbate and nearby areas have collapsed.

The Phivolcs reported the following intensities:

Intensity IV was recorded in Mapanas, Northern Samar; Legazpi City, Albay; and Lezo, Aklan.

Intensity III was recorded in the City of Iloilo, while intensity I was recorded in President Roxas, Capiz.

Meanwhile, instrumental intensities were likewise reported in the following areas:

Intensity V – Masbate City, Masbate

Intensity IV – Palo, Leyte; City of Iloilo; City of Roxas, Capiz; Naval, Biliran;

Intensity III – City of Bago, Negros Occidental; Malinao, Aklan; Jamindan, Capiz; Ormoc City

Intensity II – Gumaca, Quezon; City of Sipalay, Negros Occidental; Valderrama, Antique; Sipocot, Camarines Sur; Talibon, Bohol; San Francisco, Cebu

Intensity I – Malay, Aklan; City of Gingoog, Misamis Oriental

Earlier on Monday five quakes with magnitude ranging from 2.5 to 4.6 also struck Cataingan town

Below are photos shared in the social media by netizens and DOST.