  Tuesday Aug, 18 2020 12:50:16 PM

Magnitude 6.6 earthquake damages structures in Masbate

Breaking News • 11:00 AM Tue Aug 18, 2020
18
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez
Damages caused by the 6.5 earthquake in Cataingan, Masbate Tuesday morning. (Photos by PRC Masbate-RCY of Cataingan National High School). Other photos courtesy of Red Cross

A STRONG magnitude 6.6 earthquake rocked Central Philippiens early this morning, including the Bicol region and Eastern Visayas, the state seismologists.

Aftershocks are expected, according to Phivolcs.

Its epicenter was about five kilometers southwest of Cataingan town in Masbate and it rattled a large swath of central Philippines, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

The tremor that came at 8:03 a.m. was felt in Bicol provinces, in the Visayas and in Quezon provinces. It occurred at a shallow depth of one kilometer.

Reports said some structures in Masbate and nearby areas have collapsed.

The Phivolcs reported the following intensities:

Intensity IV was recorded in Mapanas, Northern Samar; Legazpi City, Albay; and Lezo, Aklan.

Intensity III was recorded in the City of Iloilo, while intensity I was recorded in President Roxas, Capiz.

Meanwhile, instrumental intensities were likewise reported in the following areas:

  • Intensity V – Masbate City, Masbate
  • Intensity IV – Palo, Leyte; City of Iloilo; City of Roxas, Capiz; Naval, Biliran;
  • Intensity III – City of Bago, Negros Occidental; Malinao, Aklan; Jamindan, Capiz; Ormoc City
  • Intensity II – Gumaca, Quezon; City of Sipalay, Negros Occidental; Valderrama, Antique; Sipocot, Camarines Sur; Talibon, Bohol; San Francisco, Cebu
  • Intensity I – Malay, Aklan; City of Gingoog, Misamis Oriental

Earlier on Monday five quakes with magnitude ranging from 2.5 to 4.6 also struck Cataingan town

Below are photos shared in the social media by netizens and DOST.

 

Image may contain: plant and outdoor

Image may contain: plant, tree, bridge and outdoor

Image may contain: tree, sky, plant, outdoor and nature

Image may contain: outdoor

Image may contain: one or more people, people standing, sky, cloud, basketball court and outdoor

Image may contain: tree, house, plant and outdoor

Image may contain: outdoor

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Magnitude 6.6 earthquake damages structures in Masbate

A STRONG magnitude 6.6 earthquake rocked Central Philippiens early this morning, including the Bicol region and Eastern Visayas, the state...

NDBC BIDA BALITA (Aug. 18, 2020)

HEADLINES: 1.  TATLO PANG MGA GURO, pinakabagong COVID-19 patients sa Isulan, Mayor Pallasigue nanawagan sa mga kanilang nakasalamuha....

BARMM’s proposed administrative code demonstrates potential, experts say

COTABATO CITY  – According to experts, the Bangsamoro Administrative Code shows potential as it clarified the relationship of different entities...

COVID WATCH: 9 patients defeat virus, DOH lists 4 new cases in Region 12

COTABATO CITY - The Department of Health in the Soccsksargen region today reported the recovery of nine COVID-19 patients and listed four new cases...

3 more teachers in Isulan tested positive of COVID-19

TACURONG CITY - TATLO PANG MGA GURO at ang buong pamilya ng nasawing teacher sa Isulan, Sultan Kudarat ang positibo din sa Covid-19. Silang lahat...

PHILIPPINE PESO EXCHANGE RATE

MOST VIEWED STORIES

First Content

Tue, 04/09/2019 - 11:45 100000

Habitually tardy, absentee gov't officials, employees, this is for you

Sun, 02/26/2017 - 17:33 62782

Kidapawan City LGU destroys open pipe mufflers

Wed, 11/04/2015 - 21:52 32445

(UPDATE) 9 die in North Cotabato highway mishap

28946

Diocesan priest dies in vehicular crash in Tacurong City

Mon, 02/06/2017 - 16:13 23267