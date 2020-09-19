Maguindanao “high risk” for local transmission as Covid-19 cases in nearby provinces spike 

COTABATO CITY – A provincial health official in Maguindanao has raise the alarm bell on the possibility of the spread of novel coronavirus in the provinces as rising cases were noted in adjacent provinces.

“We are at high risk status now for local transmission as Covid-19 cases in our neighboring provinces have risen,” Dr. Elizabeth Samama, Maguindanao health chief, said in a statement.

“As our nearby provinces declared local transmission and are recording increasing number of COVID-19 cases, this puts our province at risk,” she said, adding that all Maguindanao health frontliners “have been working tirelessly to improve our case detection and case handling.”

She advised all residents of Maguindanao to observe strict isolation and quarantine if they have contacts with suspected or confirmed cases or has traveled to high risk areas including Lanao del Sur, Marawi City, South Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, Koronadal City, General Santos City, Davao City and Cotabato City.

“Should you develop symptoms like fever, cough, sore throat, loss of smell and taste please contact your nearest Rural Health Unit for advice,” Samama said.

To date, Maguindanao has 119 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 97 active cases two fatalities.