Maguindanao blast kills 2 children

COTABATO CITY – Two children were killed in an explosion in Sultan Mastura town in Maguindanao Saturday afternoon, police said.

Major Bangon Mamako, police chief of Sultan Mastural municipal police office, said the explosion occurred at 2:30 in the afternoon Saturday near a house in Sitio Santillano, Barangay Macaviso that critically injured two children.

IN his report to Maguindanao police director Colonel Arnold Santiago, Mamako said the children were identified as Daniel Amora, 7 years old and Omar Amilol, 5, both residents of Barangay Macaviso.

Initial police investigation showed that the children appeared to be playing at the back of a house made of light materials when the explosion occurred.

Witnesses said the children could have been playing with a grenade they found somewhere but police said it is still being verified.

The victims were rushed to Sanitarium Hospital in nearby Sultan Kudarat town but expired at about 6 p.m.

Investigation continues. (Edwin O. Fernandez)