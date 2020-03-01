Maguindanao blast kills 2 children
COTABATO CITY – Two children were killed in an explosion in Sultan Mastura town in Maguindanao Saturday afternoon, police said.
Major Bangon Mamako, police chief of Sultan Mastural municipal police office, said the explosion occurred at 2:30 in the afternoon Saturday near a house in Sitio Santillano, Barangay Macaviso that critically injured two children.
IN his report to Maguindanao police director Colonel Arnold Santiago, Mamako said the children were identified as Daniel Amora, 7 years old and Omar Amilol, 5, both residents of Barangay Macaviso.
Initial police investigation showed that the children appeared to be playing at the back of a house made of light materials when the explosion occurred.
Witnesses said the children could have been playing with a grenade they found somewhere but police said it is still being verified.
The victims were rushed to Sanitarium Hospital in nearby Sultan Kudarat town but expired at about 6 p.m.
Investigation continues. (Edwin O. Fernandez)
Arrest warrant for alleged mastermind of broadcaster's ambush out
KIDAPAWAN CITY --- A court has finally issued a warrant for the arrest of the alleged main plotter of the fatal ambush here last year of a radio...
Maguindanao blast kills 2 children
COTABATO CITY – Two children were killed in an explosion in Sultan Mastura town in Maguindanao Saturday afternoon, police said.
...
Clan wars in Maguindanao, Basilan settled amicably
COTABATO CITY --- Local officials settled Friday two bloody clan wars, one in Basilan and the other in Maguindanao, via separate peace covenants...
32 hurt as jeepney falls into ravine in GenSan
GENERAL SANTOS CITY -- At least 32 people were injured on Saturday morning after a passenger jeepney fell into a ravine in an...
NDBC BIDA BALITA (Feb. 29, 2020)
NEWSCAST
7:00 AM
HEADLINES:
1. MATAAS NA OPISYAL ng militar, arestado ng CIDG-BARMM dahil sa pangingikil....