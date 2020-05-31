  Sunday May, 31 2020 02:18:29 PM

Maguindanao board member, companions rescued from sea mishap

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 11:45 AM Sun May 31, 2020
24
By: 
John M. Unson
The boat full of relief supplies was towed safety after the prompt rescue of its passengers. (Contributed photos)

COTABATO CITY --- The police rescued Saturday a provincial official and companions whose boat loaded with food supplies was damaged by big waves while on their way to Bongo Island for a relief mission.

Personnel of the Maguindanao Maritime Police led by Captain Fritze James Madrid managed to tow to safety the damaged boat carrying Mashur Biruar, a member of the Maguindanao provincial board.

Biruar and his companions were to deliver relief supplies and other provisions to Bongo Island whose residents were displaced by the COVID-19 quarantine since March.

Bongo Island is about four miles off the municipal shores of Parang, Maguindanao.

The wooden-hulled boat nearly capsized after strong waves battered its outriggers, disorienting its stern.

The relief supplies on board have safely been delivered to Bongo Island with the help of the Maguindanao Maritime police and other boatmen who responded to help. )

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Maguindanao board member, companions rescued from sea mishap

COTABATO CITY --- The police rescued Saturday a provincial official and companions whose boat loaded with food supplies was damaged by big waves...

2 shabu peddlers killed, 3 arrested in PDEA-BARMM operation

COTABATO CITY --- Agents shot dead two uncooperative shabu peddlers and arrested three others in an entrapment operation Saturday at Barangay...

BARMM's trade ministry reaches out to communities under quarantine 

COTABATO CITY --- Almost 2,000 families benefited from recent relief missions of a Bangsamoro agency that has just joined regional offices...

Bounty for killers of Rasalan now P550,000 

COTABATO CITY --- Contributions for the bounty for the killers of the secretary to the mayor here reached P550,000 while the official was being...

BARMM complies to PRRD’s order to bring home OFWs and locally stranded individuals

COTABATO CITY  – The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) is following the national government’s directive to allow the entry...

PHILIPPINE PESO EXCHANGE RATE

MOST VIEWED STORIES

Habitually tardy, absentee gov't officials, employees, this is for you

Sun, 02/26/2017 - 17:33 62782

Kidapawan City LGU destroys open pipe mufflers

Wed, 11/04/2015 - 21:52 32445

(UPDATE) 9 die in North Cotabato highway mishap

28946

Diocesan priest dies in vehicular crash in Tacurong City

Mon, 02/06/2017 - 16:13 23267

Are you really Philippine soldiers or you are Maute terrorists?

Sun, 05/28/2017 - 04:51 21208