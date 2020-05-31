Maguindanao board member, companions rescued from sea mishap

COTABATO CITY --- The police rescued Saturday a provincial official and companions whose boat loaded with food supplies was damaged by big waves while on their way to Bongo Island for a relief mission.

Personnel of the Maguindanao Maritime Police led by Captain Fritze James Madrid managed to tow to safety the damaged boat carrying Mashur Biruar, a member of the Maguindanao provincial board.

Biruar and his companions were to deliver relief supplies and other provisions to Bongo Island whose residents were displaced by the COVID-19 quarantine since March.

Bongo Island is about four miles off the municipal shores of Parang, Maguindanao.

The wooden-hulled boat nearly capsized after strong waves battered its outriggers, disorienting its stern.

The relief supplies on board have safely been delivered to Bongo Island with the help of the Maguindanao Maritime police and other boatmen who responded to help. )