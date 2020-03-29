  Sunday Mar, 29 2020 02:34:15 PM

Maguindanao councilman dies in freak accident; NoCot BPAT hacked to death

Local News • 13:30 PM Sun Mar 29, 2020
Edwin O. Fernandez
A mini dump truck, like this photo, claimed the life of a village councilman in Maguindanao. (Photo for illustration only)

COTABATO CITY  – A village councilor has died on the spot after he was pinned underneath a dump truck he was fixing in Northern Kabuntalan, Maguindanao.

Anwar Omar, 36, village councilman of Barangay Sabaken, Northern Kabuntalan, Maguindanao was fixing a dump truck when the heavy truck tilted and fell on him. He died on the spot.

It took hours for the victim to be retrieved under the truck.  He was immediately buried by relatives according to Islamic rites.

In Tulunan, North Cotabato, a member of Barangay Peacekeeping Action Team (BPAT) was hacked to death by a person while he was asleep after a drinking spree in Barangay New Caridad Friday afternoon.

Barangay Caridad Chairperson Richard Pandacan identified the slain village peacekeeper as Gabriel Ecay, 45 years old.

Pandacan said Ecay was already drunk and was asleep when attacked by the suspect who admitted to the crime.

He is now detained at Tulunan municipal police lock up cell while charges for murder are being prepared against him.

Motive of the attack remained unknown as investigation continues.

