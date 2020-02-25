Maguindanao drug suspects yield to Army, turn in guns

Maguindanao drug suspects yield to Army with their guns

SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao – An Army battalion commander has presented Monday six drug personalities who were convinced to surrender and to live normal and peaceful lives.

During simple ceremonies at Rajah Buayan town covered court, Lt. Colonel Elmer M Boongaling, commander of the 33rd Infantry “Makabayan” Battalion, presented to Colonel Jose H Narciso, 601st Infantry Brigade commander and Colonel Arnold Santiago, Maguindanao police provincial director the six former drug personalities and their surrendered firearms.

In a press statement released by 601st Infantry Brigade, it said that Mayor Yacob Ampatuan and other local officials witnessed the ceremonies.

"The brigade’s endeavors attune on the campaign against illegal drugs and proliferation of loose firearms are set in Joint Task Force Central campaign plan so that this will deliver a positive gains and entice lawless armed group to surrender, live a normal life and return to main stream society," Colonel Narciso said.

"The voluntary surrender of drug personalities is a results of convergence of concerned stakeholders anchored on the implementation of the Whole of the Nation Approach as stated in the executive order of PRRD,” he added.

Narciso assured the people of Rajah Buayan that the military are ready “to sacrifice our life to protect the community in order to achieve genuine peace in this area.”

The brigade commander said he was hoping that more drug personalities will surrender in a peaceful manner.

As stakeholder of the whole of nation approach, Mayor Ampatuan said the LGU-Rajah Buayan is ready to support those lawless personalities who want to return to the folds of law.

“We will process their livelihood assistance through the provincial government as, more than anybody else, we want peace and development in our community,” Mayor Ampatuan said.

The six former drug personalities were given financial assistance from the local government unit.