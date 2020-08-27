Maguindanao fisherman rescues wounded melon-headed dolphin off Parang coast

PARANG, Maguindanao – A fisherman who also doubles as “Bantay Dagat volunteer” today rescued a wounded dolphin after it got stranded off the waters of Barangay Magsaysay here.

Barangay Magsaysay chairperson Antonio Gimenez said after he was alerted by the fishermen about the discovery of a seriously wounded dolphin along the shallow part of the shoreline he alerted environment officials in town at about 9 a.m.

Personnel from the Minsitry of Agriculture Fishery and Aquatic Resources (MAFAR) in the Bangsamoro Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) arrived and checked on the sea creature.

Gimenez said the melon-headed whale could have been accidentally hit by a motorboat propeller thus she incurred injuries her head.

Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources workers have treated the mammal and took custody of the dolphin while she is under medication.

The melon-headed whale (Peponocephala electra), also, less commonly, known as the electra dolphin, little killer whale, or many-toothed blackfish, is a small- to medium-sized toothed whale of the oceanic dolphin family (Delphinidae).

The common name is derived from the head shape, a rounded cone head. (Ferdinandh Cabrera)