Maguindanao mayor lauds police, LGU partnership in fight vs. crime, Covid

COTABATO CITY – Police personnel in the Bangsamoro region who are in charge of community relations are expected to engage more the local government units and the people it vowed to serve and protect to promote peace and understanding as well as prevent the spread of pandemic.

Brig. Gen. Manuel Abu, PRO-BAR regional director, emphasized this as the regional office kicks off Monday the region’s 25th Police Community Relations Month during ceremonies held at Camp Gen. SK Pendatun in Parang, Maguindanao.

Gen. Abu directed all police, not only those in the community relations division, to engage the local government executives and the people to make policing effective and beneficial to all.

This year’s PCR theme is “Pinaigting na Ugnayan ng Mamamayan at Pulisya Laban sa COVID-19 Pandemya” Mayor Datu Pax Ali S Mangudadatu of Datu Abdullah Sangki town in Maguindanao was guest of honor and speaker.

Mayor Mangudadatu emphasized the significance of the partnership between the community and police in crime prevention and control towards the attainment of a peaceful and prosperous society.

The mayor also lauded the police and attributed the peaceful atmosphere prevailing in Maguindanao and the region to their sacrifices as well as their bravery in fighting an unseen enemy.

"Walang award, premyo at kabayaran ang makakatumbas sa buwis-buhay na sakripisyo ng ating kapulisan at kasundaluhan sa gitna ng pandemyang kinakaharap natin ngayun, kayo po ang tunay na mga bayani ng bayan (No awards or monetary reward can surpass the life threatening sacrifices the our police and military have shown in the face of our fight against the pandemic, you are truly our heroes)," Mayor Mangudatu told the officers and men and women of PRO-BAR.

A Certificate of Appreciation and memento were given to Mayor Mangudatu after the program. He is the son of Maguindanao Gov. Bai Mariam Sangki-Mangudadatu and Sultan Kudarat Gov. Suharto Teng Mangudadatu.

July is declared as “PCR Month” and is celebrated by the PNP emphasize the importance of solid partnership between the police and community in the effective maintenance of peace and order and community development.